A petting zoo brought an alligator to a Missouri school event. The gator is now missing.

Animal services were called to find an alligator that went missing at a Kansas City middle school event Thursday and the agency said the school did not have proper permits to have animals at the event.

The middle school is called Lakeview Middle, according to television station KCTV.

A foot-long American alligator at a Missouri middle school.

KC Pet Project’s Animal Services Division posted about the alligator on Facebook Thursday night and said a petting zoo brought the 14-inch alligator to the school. Its mouth is taped shut and was last seen around 11 a.m. Thursday morning, the division said.

“Lakeview Middle School did not obtain an animal shows permit from our Animal Services Division for the petting zoo, which is required per chapter 14 of the city code,” KC Pet Project said in its post. “Officers … searched the school and surrounding grounds for the animal at the site of the school for several hours, but were unable to locate the animal.”

The division stressed that alligators are not allowed in Kansas City, according to chapter 14 of the city code. Animal Services plans to issue citations, the post read.

KC Pet Project also thanked the Kansas City Fire Department for their help looking for the animal.

They ask that anyone with information call (816) 683-1373 or submit tips at www.tinyurl.com/KCPPForm.

