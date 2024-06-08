How do pets react to California’s extreme heat?

(FOX40.COM) – California’s extreme heat temperatures may be dangerous for humans, but they are also problematic for pets too.

• Video Above: Most popular pets

Every year hundreds of pets die from heat-related illnesses. Some animal fatalities occur from being left outdoors during heat waves, and others from being left in parked vehicles during times of elevated temperatures.

Why is extreme heat more dangerous in California than people may think?

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, the temperature inside a vehicle can rise almost 20 degrees in just 10 minutes, and almost 30 degrees in 20 minutes. At one hour, a vehicle’s inside temperature can be more than 40 degrees higher than the outside temperature – even on a 70-degree day.

The National Weather Service of Sacramento advised pet owners to never leave their animals unattended in a vehicle, even with windows cracked. Studies show that rolled-down windows have little effect in preventing heat-related illnesses.

This Northern California city is among the sunniest on the planet

“Your furry friends are impacted by the heat too!” NWS said in a social media post. “Animals can die of a heatstroke within 15 minutes.”

Signs of heat stroke in dogs and pets

The California Department of Public Health warned of signs of heat-related illness to look for in animals:

• Breathing quickly or panting louder/heavier than usual. Open-mouthed breathing/panting in cats is not normal and is a sign of being extremely hot, stressed, or sick.

• Weakness and/or collapse

• Dry or sticky gums

• Pale, muddy, or red-colored gums (normal is light pink and moist)

• Drooling

• Vomiting or diarrhea

• Excessively tired, dizzy, or confused

• Bruising or bleeding​

To prevent heat-related illness and/or death, CDPH advised pet owners to provide their animals with fresh cool water in tip-proof bowl, don’t force them to exercise when it is hot and humid, bring pets inside during periods of extreme heat, ensure pets have plenty of shade, provide protective booties against hot asphalt/concrete, and keep pets well-groomed.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.