Pets only, no pinching these dogs on St. Patrick’s Day in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Everyone and their dogs put on something green and gathered in downtown Denver on Saturday for the 62nd annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Sponsored by FOX31 and Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2, the parade included floats, veterans, businesses, fire rescue agencies and first responders, bagpipes, marching bands, jazz bands, dancers and more.

Photos: Denver St. Patrick’s Day parade marches on despite recent snow

But those in the audience were just as festive as those who marched in the parade.

The dogs were especially festive. Owners made sure their fur babies were up to snuff for the parade.

Everyone and their dog wore green to the 62nd annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 16, 2024 in Denver. (Brooke Williams)

Everyone and their dog wore green to the 62nd annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 16, 2024 in Denver. (Brooke Williams)

Everyone and their dog wore green to the 62nd annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 16, 2024 in Denver. (Brooke Williams)

Everyone and their dog wore green to the 62nd annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 16, 2024 in Denver. (Brooke Williams)

Everyone and their dog wore green to the 62nd annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 16, 2024 in Denver. (Brooke Williams)

Everyone and their dog wore green to the 62nd annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 16, 2024 in Denver. (Brooke Williams)

Everyone and their dog wore green to the 62nd annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 16, 2024 in Denver. (Brooke Williams)

Everyone and their dog wore green to the 62nd annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 16, 2024 in Denver. (Brooke Williams)

Everyone and their dog wore green to the 62nd annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 16, 2024 in Denver. (Brooke Williams)

There were plenty of pooches that got to walk in the parade too, including but not limited to the Irish Setter Club of Colorado.

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 16, 2024. (Brooke Williams)

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 16, 2024. (Brooke Williams)

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 16, 2024. (Brooke Williams)

Everyone and their dog wore green to the 62nd annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 16, 2024 in Denver. (Brooke Williams)

These dogs are getting pets, rubs and scratches this weekend, but certainly no pinches.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.