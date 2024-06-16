Petra Hawkins wins Tyler City Council District 2 runoff race, unofficial results say

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Petra Hawkins has won the Tyler City Council District 2 runoff, according to Smith County unofficial voting results.

Hawkins won with 52.7% and 508 votes to Stephen Dinger’s 47.30% and 456 votes.

The runoff election was held after Dinger, Hawkins and Dexter Floyd each failed to reach a majority of the vote during the May elections. Dinger originally won 45.65%, Hawkins had 36.52% and Dexter Floyd had 17.83% back in May.

Petra Hawkins. Photo courtesy of the Petra Hawkins Campaign.

“Embracing the Mantra, “New VOICE, New VISION”, we aspire to reshape the future of our community with fresh perspectives and innovative ideas. Collectively, we will ensure a better life and a quality of living, not just for the residents of District 2, but for all of Tyler!” Petra Hawkins

Hawkins ran for city council after working as a real estate agent and is a member of the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, the Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce, the Tyler Area Builder’s Association and the National Association of Real Estate Brokers.

Dinger is a ten-year resident of Tyler who has a background in insurance and real estate.

