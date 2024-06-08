Petoskey town hall to address housing solutions

PETOSKEY — The Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a special Town Hall event on Monday dedicated to addressing the area’s housing crisis.

The “Hot Topics: Housing Town Hall — Collaborative Actions For Housing Solutions” event will take place from 3-5 p.m. on Monday, June 10 at the Crooked Tree Arts Center in Petoskey. The discussion will include both local and statewide solutions.

“The critical link between housing availability and our workforce's vitality cannot be understated,” said Nikki Devitt, president and CEO of the Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce, in a press release. “A thriving community relies on the stability and security of its residents. By addressing housing shortages and fostering collaboration for change, we not only support our businesses but also cultivate a stronger, more resilient Emmet County for generations to come."

The panel of speakers includes representatives from: Housing North, Michigan State Housing Development Authority, Michigan Municipal League, Home Builders Association of Michigan, Housing Michigan Coalition and the Office of Rural Prosperity.

This event is free and open to the public. Find more information or register at petoskeychamber.com.

