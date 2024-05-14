Petoskey receives $600,000 to identify lead service lines

PETOSKEY — Earlier this month, the City of Petoskey received a $600,000 grant through the state’s MI Clean Water Plan.

The grants, totaling $28.6 million across the state, are designed to help communities upgrade water infrastructure, ensure healthy drinking water and protect the environment.

The largest grants went to the City of River Rouge and the City of Ironwood, where millions of dollars will be used to replace water mains, hydrants and lead service lines.

Smaller grants went to 16 other communities, including Petoskey, to help fund work in identifying or verifying lead service lines in preparation for replacement.

“These grants span the state from the rural reaches of the Upper Peninsula to the urban areas of southern Lower Michigan. But their common theme is helping ensure healthy drinking water and safeguarding our Great Lakes and streams,” said EGLE director Phil Roos in a press release. “This $28 million-plus will help 18 communities accelerate critical projects like lead service line replacements and sewer system rehabilitations. This support is an example of how EGLE and the Whitmer Administration are working to braid state, federal and local resources to rebuild water infrastructure across the state.”

