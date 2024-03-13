Petoskey principal earns Michigan 2024 Principal of the Year honor

PETOSKEY — Petoskey Middle School Principal Jon Wilcox has been named Michigan's 2024 Principal of the Year.

The Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals and the Michigan Association of Student Councils and Honor Societies surprised Wilcox on Wednesday morning during the school's Career Day with the honor.

Jon Wilcox was named 2024 Michigan Principal of the Year and will be the state's nominee for the National Association of Secondary School Principals's Principal of the Year competition.

With Wilcox's wife and two oldest children in the room, Petoskey Superintendent Jeff Leslie took to the stage to announce the award.

While he knew he was a finalist, Wilcox said, he "had no idea" about the plan or award.

Wilcox said he knew he was a finalist, but Wednesday's announcement was a shock.

“His character, demeanor, empathy and leadership have made Petoskey Middle School the flagship of our school district,” Leslie said in a statement. “My greatest challenge as superintendent is to replicate what Jon is doing at the other five buildings.”

Jon Wilcox poses with the Petoskey Board of Education and Superintendent Jeff Leslie after receiving the 2024 Principal of the Year honor on March 13, 2024.

To be eligible for the award, nominees must demonstrate a sense of collaborative leadership, involvement in curriculum, instruction and assessment, and a personal positive involvement with district staff, students and families.

Wilcox has worked in education for 20 years, working as an administrator for 14 years, nine of which have been spent in Petoskey. He also served as interim superintendent in 2022 before Leslie's hire.

Mary Ling, chair of the Petoskey Education Foundation and a former school board member, said Wilcox helped transition the district past a challenging time and into an exciting one through his installation of a sense of belonging and mutual respect.

“He simply has the respect and admiration of the entire school district,” Ling said in a press release.

Now, Wilcox will represent the state as the nominee for the National Association of Secondary School Principals Principal of the Year Competition. The award will be given in October at a gala in Washington, D.C.

Jon Wilcox, acting superintendent for the Public Schools of Petoskey, speaks on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the Petoskey High School commencement ceremony.

Wilcox said the nominations and words of encouragement, which came from students, teachers, board members and more, "means a lot."

"We all come to work every day and try to do what's best for students and for their families, and we work hard to try to be a positive force in their lives," he said. "It's nice to get that feedback that we are making a difference, and I think it's a testament to the whole team."

He said the staff at Petoskey Middle School works well together and is constantly driven to improve.

"It was special," Wilcox said. "It definitely is very much appreciated, the work that people put in to make this happen."

