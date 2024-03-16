Petoskey News-Review, Charlevoix Courier and Gaylord Herald Times earn journalism awards

The Petoskey News-Review and its sister publications, the Charlevoix Courier and Gaylord Herald Times, earned multiple awards in the Michigan Press Association's 2023 Better Newspaper Contest.

The winners were announced on Thursday, March 14.

The News-Review competed in the Daily Class D category, for papers with a circulation of 5,000 and under. Both the Courier and Herald Times competed in the Weekly Class D category, for papers with a circulation of 3,000 and under.

The News-Review placed third in the "Newspaper of the Year" race for Daily Class D publications while the Courier placed in second for Weekly Class D publications.

"Our Northern Michigan papers are a true testament to our commitment to great journalism in our local communities,” said Sarah Leach, Northern Group editor for Gannett's Center for Community Journalism. “I’m incredibly proud of all our staff and want to congratulate all the winners."

Other awards for the News-Review include:

Boyne Thunder powerboats enter Charlevoix's Pine River Channel from Round Lake on July 8. This photo won third place in Weekly D in the Feature Photo category in the Michigan Press Association's 2023 Better Newspaper Contest.

Other awards for the Courier include:

MPA Public Service Award: This award recognizes a distinguished example of meritorious public service by a newspaper or newspaper individual that has made a significant contribution to the betterment of their community. Annie Doyle won first place for an eight-story series investigating the Charlevoix police chief and following the hiring process for a new chief.

Best Video Presentation: Annie Doyle, First Place for “VIDEO: Boyne Thunder powerboats roar into Lake Michigan”

Feature Photo: Annie Doyle, Third Place for “PHOTOS: Boyne Thunder 2023”

News Enterprise Reporting: Annie Doyle, First Place for “Charlevoix City Council member conflict of interest series”

News Photo: Annie Doyle, Second Place for “Northwest Michigan board of health meeting grinds to halt over agenda approval”

Sports Photo: Drew Kochanny, Third Place for “Charlevoix can't keep season alive, drop to Elk Rapids in D3 regional”

Sports Writing: Drew Kochanny, First Place for “'Have fun and play loose': Rayder baseball snaps 10-year title drought”

Spot News Story: Annie Doyle and Jillian Fellows, First Place for “1 killed in Friday plane crash near Beaver Island”; Annie Doyle and Jillian Fellows, Second Place for “Downtown Charlevoix reopened following bomb threat”

Awards for the Herald Times include:

Jillian Fellows also won first place in the Daily D Feature Story category for “Kathy Bricker's environmental legacy lives on in new preserve” for the Cheboygan Daily Tribune.

The newspapers are part of Northern Michigan's USA Today Network owned by Gannett Media, which includes the Cheboygan Daily Tribune and the Sault Evening News, as well as several others across the state.

