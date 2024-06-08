Petoskey High School recognized nationally for college application campaigning

PETOSKEY — The Public Schools of Petoskey recently earned a national honor, being recognized as one of 27 School of Excellence awardees by the ACT’s American College Application Campaign (ACAC).

Petoskey High School was nominated by the Michigan College Access Network (MCAN) for the award.

“This is kind of a culmination of 10 years of hard work, of making sure that our kids ... know that they can go to college if they want to, knowing about all the other options and possibilities,” said counselor Tamara Kolodziej.

Petoskey High School was an ACT American College Application Campaign 2023 School of Excellence awardee. Deidra Gamble, Katie Frentz, Kiersten Nolan, Sarah MacLean and Tamara Kolodziej are pictured with the award.

This school year, seniors submitted 621 college applications. The previous year’s seniors submitted 395, and 379 the year before.

“I think the point about having more places where students are going to college really (highlights) the time spent, to make sure students have the right match and fit with their next educational destination. So, really making sure they’re going to the right school, putting the time in so that they're not transferring later or dropping out,” said counselor Katie Frentz.

The school has worked to create different programs and events — including Decision Day, College Application Month, College Cash Campaign, and military and apprenticeship expos — to encourage students to start planning their next steps and apply to schools and colleges that can help them achieve goals aligned with their chosen pathways.

Petoskey High School seniors cheer for a photo during the 2024 Decision Day on May 24, 2024.

"We've been using a lot of data to help us track our students and make sure that we're getting appropriate resources to them based upon their pathway and using that to drive the programs that we create to target specific students,” said counselor Sarah MacLean.

The school reported how many applications the students sent out in October to MCAN. But for the counseling team, the goal of getting students to fill out applications and know where they’re headed after graduation is about more than the award. For them, they said, they want to show students the benefits of having a skillset after high school, including choices, retirement, health benefits and more.

“We spend a lot of time giving students the ‘Why?’ and I think that has been starting to sink in a bit more with our students,” MacLean said.

During Petoskey High School's 2024 Decision Day, the seniors were each able to show off where they were headed next, whether it was a college, apprenticeship or gap year.

The counseling team works with the school’s staff to get the ideas and initiatives out in front of the students. MacLean said the award serves as a justification that the programs are working, and not only do they intend to create more programs at the school, but they plan to share the information with other local districts to help the entire area.

According to a release from the ACAC, the awards are granted to schools that demonstrate a commitment to student success and for serving as models for the state’s college application campaign. In Michigan’s case, the campaign was to increase the number of first-generation college students from low-income families pursuing a college degree or other higher education credential.

“We would like to thank and congratulate everyone involved in the American College Application Campaign and who played a vital role in hosting college application events," said Lisa King, director of the American College Application Campaign, in a press release. "Congratulations to the teachers, supporting staff, volunteers and students at Petoskey High School for this outstanding accomplishment, and for empowering students from all backgrounds to apply to college. Because of high schools like Petoskey High School, students receive the support they need to break down the steps for applying to college and are set on a path for success."

Frentz said the recognition was very gratifying for the school.

“We've been working really hard for a long time and to be recognized was kind of out of the blue for us,” Frentz said. "But it feels really good that people are noticing that our work matters, and makes an impact, and our kids are leaving here prepared.”

