Petition to end gerrymandering circulating in Ross County

CHILLICOTHE — The Chillicothe Ross League of Women Voters is passing around a petition in the community to try and end gerrymandering in Ohio.

The league is a local nonpartisan group that aims to educate voters during elections. Bart Henshaw with the league said she believes that gerrymandering is wrong, no matter which party is in the majority as it does not give citizens a fair chance to have their voice heard.

Through the group Citizens Not Politicians statewide Democrats, Independents and Republicans are working to end gerrymandering in Ohio. There have been many previous attempts at ending gerrymandering but Henshaw said this most recent petition is "incredibly detailed" so that there is no room for misinterpretation or confusion. The group also believes that the new maps should not be impacted by political influence whatsoever.

The petition will circulate through July with the possibility of going in front of voters in November. If passed new districts would be drawn in 2025 and put into place in 2026.

To help obtain signatures the league will be holding a petition drive-thru event from 1 to 3 p.m. on March 9 in Yoctangee Park near baseball diamond number one.

