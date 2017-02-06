Petition Calling For Trump Impeachment Tops 600,000 Signatures

UPDATE: 6:05 p.m. EST — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Monday President Donald Trump has been reckless and incompetent in his first two weeks in office, but has done nothing impeachable.

“When and if he breaks the law, that is when something like that would come up. But that’s not the subject of today,” she said in response to comments from Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.

Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

More than 600,000 people have called for the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump by signing a petition on the Impeach Trump Now website, citing violations of the U.S. Constitution.

“The president is not above the law. We will not allow President Trump to profit from the presidency at the expense of our democracy,” the petition’s header reads. As of 3:49 p.m. EST Monday, 611,214 people had signed the petition.

The document goes on to say the nation is “witnessing a massive corruption of the presidency far worse than Watergate,” which proved the undoing of Richard Nixon, who resigned rather than face trial in the Senate in 1974.

Nixon White House counsel John Dean has told reporters that the level of corruption in the Nixon administration does pales compared “to the level of corruption we already know about Trump.”

The petition cites violations of the emoluments clause of the constitution, which bars gifts and payments from foreign governments as well as from the federal government or any U.S. state. Trump’s plan for separating himself from his businesses is totally inadequate, states the petition, launched by Free Speech For People and RootsAction.org on Inauguration Day.

Norman Solomon, co-founder of RootsAction and a Bernie Sanders delegate to the Democratic National Convention, in an op-ed piece in the Hill Monday, called on a “resolute member of the House” to initiate impeachment proceedings, which he said should also investigate whether Trump is in violation of the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act, which unlike most laws also covers the president.

“A crucial test for democracy is whether people in high places can violate the law with impunity. For democracy in the United States, the biggest danger is unchecked presidential ability to violate the Constitution,” Solomon wrote.

