Petersburg woman faces charges for hosting grad party that resulted in teens being shot

PETERSBURG – The owner of a residence where two high-school students were shot during a graduation party last weekend is facing charges of child neglect and selling alcohol without permission.

The June 8 party at the residence in the 1400 block of Halifax Street drew as many as 250 attendees, including many under the age of 18. Things appeared to get out of hand, as two 16-year-old girls were shot, and a car was overturned.

Chantrice Mayfield, 50, was arrested Wednesday, Petersburg Police Deputy Chief Emanuel Chambliss said. She was charged with two counts of felony child neglect, three counts of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a child, and one count of selling alcohol without a license.

Her relationship with any of the attendees was not immediately disclosed.

The two girls were taken to a Richmond hospital where, at last report, they are in stable condition.

Earlier in the day, Petersburg High School held its graduation ceremony at Virginia State University. Sixty-one of the 228 students who graduated did so with honors.

Chambliss said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to contact Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or use the P3Tips mobile app.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg resident faces charges in party where teens were shot