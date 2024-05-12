Petersburg woman dies in Route 97 crash

MENARD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 60-year-old Petersburg woman is dead and two people are hurt following a car crash on Route 97 on Saturday.

Illinois State Police said it happened north of North Shore Drive in Petersburg Township just before 10 p.m. The victim and a passenger were traveling south in a minivan while a pick-up truck was traveling north. The truck crossed the center line and struck the minivan head-on.

The minivan passenger and truck driver were both hurt and transported to a nearby hospital, ISP said. EMS took the minivan driver to the Springfield Memorial Hospital emergency room, where the Sangamon County Coroner said she was pronounced dead at 10:52 p.m.

Coroner Jim Allmon said the victim’s identity will be withheld until family is notified. An autopsy is set for Monday.

The Coroner’s Office and ISP continue to investigate the incident.

