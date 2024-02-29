Petersburg school superintendent is out, but her former employers won't say how or why

PETERSBURG – Dr. Tamara Sterling has reportedly admitted to something that the city school system has not.

After a year and a half on the job, she is no longer superintendent of schools here.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Sterling now calls herself an "independent education professional" as of February 2024. She lists her previous experience as Petersburg's school superintendent lasting from September 2022 until February 2024.

The big story stemming from her departure now is this: Why hasn't anyone in the school system said anything?

Did she resign? Was she fired? We don’t know because leadership in Petersburg City Public Schools has closed ranks and thrown a blanket over the matter.

Numerous calls and messages left with key school-system personnel have gone unanswered since last Saturday when social media began sharing reports of Sterling’s departure. Scans of the system’s webpage and Facebook page have not mentioned anything about a change, although Sterling is still listed on the webpage as superintendent.

Sterling

The focus now is not so much the reason for Sterling’s departure on Feb. 23 – and there has been plenty of public speculation about it – but the silence that has enveloped the school district since she left.

Traditionally, whenever a highly visible local official such as a city manager or a public-school superintendent leaves their position willingly or unwillingly, the agency from where they left puts out a news release. Those statements will often focus on the most basic information – the person left for greener pastures, to pursue other opportunities or they were fired for cause. If it was a firing, the “cause” is often not specified.

In Sterling’s case, there have been no public announcements, no news releases, not even a “good luck in future endeavors” Facebook post.

Silence, silence everywhere

The Progress-Index began pursuing the story as soon as the social-media chatter started.

School Board chair Kenneth Pritchett was sent several emails and text messages seeking, if nothing else, confirmation that Sterling was either on the job or not. Several emails have been sent to PCPS spokesperson Terrance Dixon asking for the same information.

In all cases, the requests have been ignored.

The P-I made an unannounced in-person visit Thursday morning to the school system office on South Boulevard. We were told that Dixon was in his office, and that he would be summoned.

That was at 11 a.m. We waited in the main lobby for 15 minutes with no sign of acknowledgement. Finally, another system employee told us Dixon was not available, but we were asked to leave a phone number that would be emailed to him asking for a response.

As of Thursday afternoon, we had received nothing.

The closest we have gotten to any system recognition that Sterling was no longer with the city was a phone call we made Wednesday asking to speak with Sterling. The call was sent to the voicemail of Dr. John Farrelly, the system’s chief of staff and reportedly the acting superintendent.

A message was left on his voicemail. It, too, has not been returned.

We also followed up on social-media reports that Sterling was escorted out of the administration building by Petersburg Police. According to police records, the only report of any officer presence anywhere near the office was a traffic stop Feb. 19 on South Boulevard, four days before Sterling left.

Sterling was hired as Petersburg’s school chief in 2022 to succeed Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin.

