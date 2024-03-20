Petersburg School Board: Sterling resigns as superintendent

Petersburg School Board chairman Ken Pritchett, left, and new school superintendent Dr. Tamara Sterling sign her employment contract during a special School Board meeting at the school administration office Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Sterling officially takes the reins Dec. 1.

PETERSBURG — After almost of month of secrecy concerning the status of her employment, the School Board made it official Wednesday night: Superintendent Dr. Tamara Sterling is out.

Following a 50-minute closed session, School Board chair Kenneth Pritchett read a statement that Sterling and the board “jointly announce” her resignation effective April 30. Sterling, who has been on leave from the post since Feb. 23, will remain on leave for the duration of her tenure.

The statement cited several portions of Sterling’s resignation letter in which she said she was stepping down “after a great deal of reflection and conversations with my family.

“As I announce my resignation, I am filled with gratitude for the time I have been able to serve in Petersburg,” Sterling said in her letter. “I will cherish every encounter with our students, staff members, community members, and the Petersburg School Board, as they have been the driving force behind the division’s many successes. I am confident that the dedication and hard work of the staff, faculty, and administration, with governance from the School Board, will continue to propel the district toward even greater heights in the future.”

Pritchett said in the statement that the School Board “expresses its appreciation to Dr. Sterling for her efforts while serving as superintendent. “ Details about finding her successor will be “forthcoming,” the statement said.

In the meantime, school system chief of staff Dr. John Farrelly will continue overseeing the daily operations of the system.

Sterling's departure and the secrecy enveloping it have been a source of tension between the School Board and Petersburg residents. The board waited a week after Sterling left the building for the last time on Feb. 23 to make a public comment, and that came amid repeated questions and requests for comment from The Progress-Index and other local news media.

There also was confusion about whether Sterling was still employed by the system.

The board maintained that she was only on administrative leave and had not resigned or been fired. But she posted on her LinkedIn account that she left Petersburg in February and was now an “independent education professional.” The state Board of Education issued a statement offering assistance to Petersburg in the period of “transition.”

State Sen. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, issued her own statement around the same time as the BOE statement, applauding the School Board for handling recent “wrongdoing” within the system.

After the board’s March 6 meeting, Pritchett reiterated to The Progress-Index that Sterling was still employed but on leave. To date, neither he nor anyone on the board has acknowledged the content of the statements from Aird and the state board.

Sterling came to Petersburg in September 2022 from Franklin City Public Schools in southern Virginia.

