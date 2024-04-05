Petersburg Police launch death investigation in Delectable Heights

PETERSBURG — Police are investigating what could be the city’s second homicide of the year.

The police department’s social media said a death investigation was under way at a residence in the 100 block of St. Matthew’s Street. That is in Petersburg’s Delectable Heights area.

Not many details about the incident have been released.

Police were asking citizens to stay clear of the area due to a heavy law-enforcement presence.

Anyone who may have information about the death is asked to contact Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or use the P3Tips app.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Possible murder reported in Petersburg’s Delectable Heights area