Petersburg Police arrest suspect in the city's fifth homicide of the year

PETERSBURG – Police have made an arrest in the city’s latest homicide, its fifth of the year.

Lamont Watson Jr., 23, was picked up by police and the U.S. Marshals Service Tuesday in the 800 block of West Wythe Street. He has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and is being held at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County.

Watson is accused of killing James E. Hume II, 32, of Petersburg, last week on North Dunlop Street. Hume was shot in the head June 6 and died the next day at a Richmond hospital where he had been airlifted.

Petersburg’s current murder count is one behind this same time last year, according to police records.

As authorities were picking up Watson, one of them was reportedly assaulted by a woman at the scene. Alayzah Kemonie Coe, 18, was charged in the assault and is being held at RRJ without bond pending a court appearance.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg Police charge suspect with city's fifth murder of the year