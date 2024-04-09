Petersburg man reported missing; police need help locating him

PETERSBURG − Petersburg Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who went missing over the weekend.

Christopher Leonard

Christopher Leonard, 52, was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West Washington Street. At the time of his disappearance, police said he was dressed in all black.

Anyone who may have seen Christopher Leonard or knows his wehereabouts is asked to call Petersburg Police at (804) 732-4222 or use the P3Tips mobile app.

