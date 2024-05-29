Petersburg: Fentanyl awareness, Narcan training at library, free for community

PETERSBURG — Next month, there will be fentanyl awareness and Narcan training offered to the community for free at the Petersburg Public Library. Attorney General of Virginia Jason S. Miyares is the special guest. REVIVE! is the Opioid Overdose and Naloxone Education program for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Sponsored by Petersburg Sheriff's Office and Miyares, REVIVE! Lay Rescuer Training will take place on Tuesday, June 11 from 5-7 p.m. It lasts 60-90 minutes and will cover understanding opioids, how opioid overdoses happen, risk factors for opioid overdoses, and how to respond to an opioid overdose emergency with the administration of Naloxone.

A flier promoting REVIVE! Lay Rescuer Training offered to the community for free at the Petersburg Public Library on June 11, 2024.

According to the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services website, there is no age limit to receive REVIVE! training, however, some agencies and schools may require a parent's/guardian's consent. Visit dbhds.virginia.gov for more information or reach out to revive@dbhds.virginia.gov.

To RSVP to attend the Lay Rescuer Training at the Petersburg Public Library, read this story at Progress-Index.com to scan the barcode or register when you arrive at 201 W. Washington Street in Petersburg. If June 11 doesn't fit your schedule and you would like to take the in-person training on another day, contact your local community service board or health department.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg: Free fentanyl awareness, Narcan training at library