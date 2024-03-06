Petersburg city home listings asked for less money in February – see the current median price here

The median home in Petersburg city listed for $228,687 in February, down 0.9% from the previous month's $230,850, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

Compared to February 2023, the median home list price increased 14.3% from $195,000.

The statistics in this article only pertain to houses listed for sale in Petersburg city, not houses that were sold. Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.progress-index.com.

Petersburg city's median home was 1,401 square feet, listed at $162 per square foot. The price per square foot of homes for sale is up 20.5% from February 2023.

Listings in Petersburg city moved briskly, at a median 33 days listed compared to the February national median of 61 days on the market. In the previous month, homes had a median of 55 days on the market. Around 64 homes were newly listed on the market in February, a 39.1% increase from 46 new listings in February 2023.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude many, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

Across the Richmond metro area, median home prices rose to $448,678, slightly higher than a month earlier. The median home had 2,067 square feet, at a list price of $221 per square foot.

In Virginia, median home prices were $422,625, a slight increase from January. The median Virginia home listed for sale had 1,987 square feet, with a price of $216 per square foot.

Throughout the United States, the median home price was $415,500, a slight increase from the month prior. The median American home for sale was listed at 1,819 square feet, with a price of $224 per square foot.

The median home list price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. Experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average list price, which would mean taking the sum of all listing prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high price.

