Petersburg-based Atlantic Strategic Minerals reboots operations in Dinwiddie, Sussex counties

PETERSBURG – A Petersburg-based minerals producer plans to spend $50 million to reopen its mining operations in Dinwiddie and Sussex counties.

Atlantic Strategic Minerals is devoting that money to restart a mine in Dinwiddie, and reopen concentrator and mineral separation plants in Sussex. Minerals in the operations include titanium-based ilmenite, zircon and monazite.

Seventy-one new jobs will be created for the two plants.

The announcement of the mining reboot was made Monday morning by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office. In that joint statement with ASM and other local and state leaders, Youngkin said he was “thrilled” with the decision.

“This operation will continue to help transform the economy of this region and support crucial supply chain components for key sectors including aerospace, energy, and defense that are so important here in the commonwealth and beyond,” the governor said.

“It is incredibly fortunate that these critical minerals are in Virginia, where there exists a knowledgeable and talented workforce,” ASM chief executive officer Christopher Wyatt said in the statement. “Between the collective support of the nearby communities and the Commonwealth of Virginia, we are proud to begin operations and contribute to a growing job market.”

No date was given for when the mine and the plants will reopen.

Located on Flank Road, ASM was founded almost four years ago with a mine in Dinwiddie and two plants in Sussex’s Stony Creek area. After a period of ceased operations due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for domestically produced materials containing these minerals began to increase again, prompting ASM to launch the restart.

According to its website, ASM also plans to open a mine and processing plant in Aurelian Springs, North Carolina, about an hour’s drive south of Petersburg.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership spearheaded the behind-the-scenes work that led to Monday’s announcement. VEDP worked with county leaders in Dinwiddie and Sussex, and the Virginia’s Gateway Region to finalize the deal. Its Virginia Jobs Investment Program will assist ASM with the hiring of the new 71 workers.

