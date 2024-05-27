Petersbrg Police release photo of suspect in Sunday robbery

PETERSBURG − Police have released a surveillance shot of the man they believe held up a city convenience store late Sunday afternoon.

Petersburg Police released this surveillance image of the man they say robbed the J&T Mini Mart on East Washington Street Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 5:55 p.m. at the J&T Mini Mart in the 2300 block of East Washington Street. No one was reported injured.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black ski mask, T-shirt and hoodie; red sweatpants and blue New Balance tennis shoes. He wore a blue glove on his right hand.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of this suspect is asked to contact Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or use the P3Tips mobile app.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg Police look for man who robbed convenience store Sunday