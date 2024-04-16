Peterborough Men United in Song for prostate cancer concerts

Some 60 men are learning to sing ahead of a live event for Prostate Cancer UK.

Peterborough Male Voice Choir have run Men United in Song since 2014 to show the "joys and benefits" of group singing and to raise money.

This year they were awarded Arts Council England funding to work with four other male voice choirs.

Each choir will have a local event before a joint national concert in Nottingham.

The men work are in the middle of 10 weeks rehearsal ahead of a live performance at Peterborough Cathedral on Saturday, 11 May.

Stephen Ridgway took part in a previous event, and he had never sung live before.

"The support, encouragement and guidance from the group has been so helpful to develop my confidence and ability," he said.

"Having heard about the project, I wanted to explore whether singing in a choir was something for me.

"It's challenging, but in the best possible way and has given me the opportunity to learn a new skill and so much more."

Will Prideaux, director of the choir, said the friendships men made on the project were like those built within sports teams.

"We're not looking for the next Gary Barlow or Alfie Boe - just ordinary men who want to come along and enjoy the challenge of singing together," he said.

"They have such enthusiasm and drive even though at the start it can be daunting and strange.

"Typically, men can be seen as not being very open with each other and might prefer doing a task together to break the ice.

"It can be hard to meet new people outside your circle and this project is diverse and levelling; anyone can join and meet people you might not have done before."

He added that many participants join to raise money and awareness for prostate cancer.

The four other male voice choirs are from Northampton, Worcester, Radcliffe-on-Trent and Welwyn Garden City.

These will run their own Men United in Song projects simultaneously.

The five choirs will come together at the Albert Hall, Nottingham on Satruday, 25 May with more than 400 men singing to support Prostate Cancer UK.

