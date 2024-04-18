Peter Murrell re-arrested in SNP investigation

The husband of former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been re-arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the finances of the Scottish National Party.

Peter Murrell, 59, was previously arrested as a suspect on 5 April 2023 before being released without charge.

He was taken into custody at 09:13 on Thursday and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

Mr Murrell resigned as the party's chief executive in March 2023.

In April last year his arrest was the first of three as part of Operation Branchform - Police Scotland's major investigation into the funding and finances of the SNP.

Legally, Mr Murrell can be held by police for 12 hours of questioning.

Police Scotland launched a formal investigation into the SNP's finances in July 2021 after receiving complaints about how donations were used.

Questions had been raised about more than £660,000 in donations given to the party for use in a fresh independence referendum campaign.

Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy called the re-arrest of Mr Murrell "an extremely serious development" and urged all former and current SNP staff and politicians to co-operate with police.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said the news was "incredibly concerning", adding: "It is essential that Police Scotland is able to proceed with this investigation without interference."

When Mr Murrell was arrested last year, police searched the house he shares with Ms Sturgeon in Glasgow and the SNP headquarters in Edinburgh.

Police erected a tent in front of the house Mr Murrell shares with Ms Sturgeon when he was arrested last year [BBC]

The house was sealed off with blue and white tape, while a tent was erected on the driveway. Items were brought from the house to the tent, where the BBC understands a vehicle was parked.

Police also seized a camper van from outside the Fife home of Mr Murrell's mother.

The Niesmann and Bischoff vehicle, which can retail for more than £100,000, was seized by police the same morning that Mr Murrell became the first senior party figure to be arrested in the probe.

Later on 18 April 2023, SNP treasurer Colin Beattie was arrested and interviewed by police before being released pending further investigation. He later resigned his position in the party.

Nicola Sturgeon was arrested on 11 June when she "voluntarily" arranged with Police Scotland to be questioned as part of the investigation, a spokesperson said at the time.

There was no police activity seen outside Mr Murrell and Ms Sturgeon's home in Glasgow after he was re-arrested [BBC]

She was released without charge seven hours later pending further inquiries.

Ms Sturgeon had unexpectedly announced she was resigning as SNP leader and first minister four months earlier in February 2023.

What happens next?

When someone reports a potential crime, the police will decide if an investigation is required. They will then try to gather evidence, establish all the facts and charge a suspect.

In this case, that process began more than 30 months ago.

Last year, Police Scotland sent an initial report seeking advice and guidance from the body which prosecutes crimes in Scotland, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).

That advice was provided and the investigation continued, leading to Mr Murrell's arrest last year.

Currently, the Crown has not received a standard prosecution report from police.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "The matter remains active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.

"As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further at this time."