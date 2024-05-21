Peter Doocy Reacts On Fox News After Jen Psaki Says She Never 'Hated' Him

There appears to be little bad blood between Jen Psaki and Peter Doocy despite their history of tense sparring in the White House briefing room.

Psaki, President Joe Biden’s former White House press secretary, discussed her relationship with the Fox News reporter in her new book, “Say More.” In a recent interview published by The Ankler, she was asked about how she had described him as a constant thorn in her side in the press room.

“People often ask me, ‘How much did you hate that guy?’ And I’m always like, ’No, I didn’t hate him at all,’” Psaki replied.

“I feel like it would be a real mind-bend to work for Fox. It feels like a traumatizing experience he has to live through every day.”

On “Fox & Friends” Tuesday morning, Doocy was asked for his reaction to the statement from Psaki, who is now an MSNBC host.

He told his colleagues he actually got along with her.

“When I think back to Jen’s time here, there were some moments of real tension in the briefing room because the issues of the day were really, really heavy,” he said.

He added that he was “happy to hear her say that. I was raised to be a nice guy.”

“I like to think I’m pretty affable, but it goes to show she really liked to fight in the briefing room. She was there to fight for and go on offense for President Biden,” he continued.

“She did her job very well, and it was great doing some briefing room combat with her from time to time.”

Though the two routinely engaged in headline-makingclashes while Psaki was press secretary, she spoke kindly of him ahead of her departure from the White House in May 2022.

While she didn’t “agree with his line of questioning on most days,” she said at the time, “I think we have a very good professional relationship.”

Doocy, for his part, said she had been a “good sport” and he was sorry to see her go.

