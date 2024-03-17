Peter Donohue: Beauty endures

I was walking on one of the warm winter days recently and noticed that the trees had not yet started to bud, and the spring flowers were not popping up out of the ground despite the warm weather. I began to wonder whether trees and flowers had an internal clock that said, “it's February in Minnesota, too early to trust the weather.”

A few days later, both green shoots were popping up and some trees were beginning to bud. I looked at the weather app on my phone to see if we were headed for a frost that might kill these early shoots and buds. Sure, enough, we’re headed back down into the teens before the end of the week.

I was saddened by the thought that the flowers might be lost this year, and the trees might be damaged. It brought up a host of feelings from anger to incompetence as I shifted to the reality of global warming and climate change.

My thoughts turned to the sunrises I see now instead of cloudy dawns. The magnificence of a sunrise and a sunset never disappoints me, always filling me with awe. And yet what will our failure to protect our earth do to that ever-changing landscape in the sky? Thinking back, the last few months have been the warmest I remember, and I really missed the freshness of new snow, the feeling that the cold crisp air, brought on by below-zero temperatures, would cleanse our environment and give us a brand-new start in the spring.

As these thoughts swirled in my head my stream of consciousness wondered what those who lived here before us, the indigenous people who originally settled here, would think of what we have done to this prairie. How disappointed they would be at the spoilation of the water and the land. We are not good stewards of the land they treasured, nurtured, and drew a life force from.

We fail to acknowledge that we draw our own life force from the earth. We are made up of the same atoms as the earth, as the cosmos. We have lost touch with the soul of nature, which is one with our soul. We fail to appreciate the soul of the earth, the plants, the rocks, the animals. In our ego-centric lifestyle, our Western philosophies, and religions we presume that only humans have eternal souls.

As a result, we fail to commune with the soul of nature and ignore the damage our need for instant gratification and incessant consumption causes. However, I doubt we will be able to ignore the consequences of that conduct for long. The floods in California and New England earlier this year, the sheer absence of snow this past winter in the Midwest, and the devastation visited across the southern part of the country all point to radical changes beginning as a result of ignoring the consequences of pollution and excessive consumption of natural resources.

We are waking up to our abuse of the earth and each other but at a snail’s pace. It is encouraging to hear and read acknowledgment of our theft of vast acres of land and resources when we dine out in many restaurants or attend a play at a theater that has a conscience. We also see it on the movie screen in films like “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Those who lived here before were good stewards of the land, the earth. They were satisfied with what they had and did not constantly strive for more. They communed with nature and recognized the soul in everything around them.

St. Francis and those who followed him also found a connection with the soul of the earth and all living things. Marya Grathwohl, a Franciscan Sister writes: “When memories of war sicken us, when Earth is attacked with unparalleled savagery for coal, gas, oil, timber, and profit, when poverty runs rampant and extreme wealth for very few soars … then, still beauty endures, and helps us make it through.”

The beauty that still exists in nature and in each of us, our souls, and the connection of soul to soul will sustain us only if we recognize it and give voice to it. It is in community with one another and with nature, if we are open to it, that we will endure, and the earth will sustain us.

