Peter Capaldi's last Doctor Who fan letter is beautiful

Doctor Who regenerations are often traumatic for fans of any ages. The Mad Timelord in a Box who's taken you travelling across space and time disappears in a flash, replaced by some new face for the next adventure.

This Christmas was no different, since children faced the sadness of saying goodbye to the Twelfth Doctor even as they were surely excited to take journeys anew with Thirteen in the New Year.

Brian McGilloway, the father of one such young face, reached out to Peter Capaldi to help him explain regeneration to his boy, but likely didn't expect to actually receive a genuinely heartwarming response from the outgoing Doctor.

In his letter to young David, Peter explains why he shouldn't be afraid of what regeneration will mean for The Doctor. Tissues at the ready, you're going to need them.

#PeterCapaldi is my 9 year old son’s fav #DoctorWho and he was dreading his regeneration. And then he got this letter with some words of comfort from the Doctor himself among his Santa presents. Such a kind man. pic.twitter.com/Dki37Wt6Er - Brian McGilloway (@BrianMcGilloway) December 27, 2017

"Even though [regeneration] can be a little icky (like a really bad flu), it has always, always turned out good for Doctor Who," Peter assures David in his note. "The New Doctor always becomes your favourite and the one that goes… Well, he never really goes.

"He is always there, somewhere in time and space, and if you think about him hard enough, you'll see him and he'll see you. It's like The Doctor says, 'Everything ends and it's always sad. But everything begins again and that's always happy.' Be happy."

See, we told you that you'd need those tissues! This moving fan letter echoes the Twelfth Doctor's own final monologue from 'Twice Upon a Time', which was actually inspired by another young fan.

Watch the Twelfth Doctor say goodbye… and the Next Doctor arrive below:

Much as Peter assured David, fans all across the galaxy have paid tribute to Twelve while celebrating the arrival of Thirteen - and the new era that Jodie Whittaker ushers in.

Doctor Who will continue with its 11th series in 2018 on BBC One in the UK and BBC America in the US.

