Peter Barca 'strongly considering' 1st Congressional District run against Bryan Steil

WASHINGTON – Former Democratic congressman and state Assembly leader Peter Barca could launch a campaign to challenge Republican Rep. Bryan Steil in the coming weeks, according to two sources with knowledge of his plans.

Barca, who announced his departure from his role as secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue Thursday, has been considering a run for the 1st Congressional District seat for several months, the sources told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Both people said Barca is "strongly considering" a run. He previously represented the district from 1993 to 1995.

Barca resigned from the Legislature in 2019 to join Evers’ Cabinet. One year earlier, he had opted to seek reelection to his Assembly seat rather than run for Congress, which at the time was held by former House Speaker Paul Ryan.

In 2017, the Kenosha Democrat stepped down as Assembly minority leader after more than six years in the role after facing pressure from members of his party. He had drawn the ire of some Democrats for voting for a $3 billion incentive package for the Taiwanese manufacturing company Foxconn.

Barca was first elected to the state Assembly in 1985 and resigned his seat in 1993 after being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. He served in Congress until 1995, losing an election to Republican Mark Neumann. He returned to the state Assembly in 2008.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Peter Barca 'strongly considering' 1st Congressional District run