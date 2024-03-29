Pete Wicks says bizarre report romantically linked him to his mum

Pete Wicks joked on This Morning that he has been romantically linked with everyone, including his own mum. (Getty/Conde Nast)

Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson stopped by to visit the hosts of This Morning on Friday. The charming interview with the two best friends included a shocking revelation about the reporting around Wicks' romantic history.

The 36-year-old former TOWIE star revealed that newspapers and gossip columns are so desperate for updates about his love life that one of them accidentally suggested that his mother was a "mystery blonde" he was seen with at an event.

Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson have been close friends since they met while filming a TV show. (ITV)

Wicks and Thompson appeared on This Morning to discuss their close friendship since they met in 2019 on reality TV show Celebs Go Dating. They bonded instantly and have since worked together a lot, including on their podcast Staying Relevant.

During the interview with Dermot O'Leary and Josie Gibson, Thompson and Wicks discussed the latter's widely reported romantic history.

Wicks has had at least half a dozen high-profile relationships, including with TOWIE co-stars Megan McKenna, Chloe Sims, and Jess Wright. He has also been linked with Love Island contestants Amber Davies and Megan Barton-Hanson.

He said: "I have obviously had a bit of a career where I haven't got the best reputation when it comes to women. But I'm old and decrepit now, so I've really slowed down."

Wicks joked that he gets "linked to everyone", to which Thompson chipped in to say "he got linked to his mum once".

"Honestly, I took my mum to an event and outside we got papped together," Wicks explained. "The next day, it was 'Pete seen with mystery blonde'. We're a close family, but it was weird."

Wicks has a heartfelt bond with his mum Tracy and has often spoken about her importance in his life. In one Instagram post, he called her his "f***ing hero".

Wicks and Thompson are set to spend April on tour with their podcast Staying Relevant, in which they discuss their friendship and their quest to maintain fame in the modern world. They teased cameo appearances from celebrity guests as well.

One of those guests may well be Thompson's partner Zara McDermott, who Thompson joked is actually the "third wheel" in his relationship with Wicks.

"We're like a throuple really," said Thompson. "Not in an intimate way. We just love each other so much. We enjoy working together."

Josie Gibson and Dermot O'Leary hosted the Good Friday edition of This Morning. (ITV)

Elsewhere on the Easter-themed edition of This Morning, Thompson returned to play quizmaster as Gibson and O'Leary went head to head in a game of 'Make or Break'. They tested their Easter trivia, with wrong answers punished by having an egg cracked on their heads.

The show also featured an interview with the owners of the world's only bunny museum, as well as a visit to the lambing sheds at TV farmer Adam Henson's Cotswold Farm Park.

This Morning airs on weekdays at 10am on ITV1.

