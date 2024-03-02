Petaluma PD asks for community assistance identifying vandalism suspect

(KRON) – The Petaluma Police Department is looking for a person who vandalized an establishment.

Around 6 a.m. on Jan. 3, the Petaluma Police Department received a report of vandalism on Lynch Creek Way from a business owner. According to police, every glass window around the building was shattered and a black line was spray-painted throughout the entire exterior building.

The estimated cost of repair of the damage is up to $15,000.

According to police, the suspect appeared to be a white man wearing a hooded sweatshirt, mask, and gloves with a backpack from the surveillance video.

In August 2023, the business was targeted twice by the same suspect, police said. In the previous incidents, the suspect shattered the window by throwing rocks at the windows. The suspect also spray-painted the exterior. According to the police, both prior cases were investigated, but a suspect could not be identified.

Anyone with information has information regarding this incident or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Officer Steven Hutchison at (707) 781-1215.

