Petaluma man arrested after RV sewage leak causes hazmat incident

(BCN) — At approximately 8:16 a.m. Friday, Petaluma police officers arrested a 58-year-old man while responding to a call about an RV leaking human sewage onto the ground on the 100 block of Vallejo Street.

Police allege that the sewage was leaking down the street and towards nearby storm drains. Petaluma Fire Department and Petaluma Public Works employees responded to the scene to contain the hazmat situation and prevent possible ecological damage.

Police identified the suspect as Tony Sampson, who was on probation in Sonoma County, requiring him to comply with law enforcement instructions and submit to search and seizure.

Sampson refused to exit his RV, leading to over 30 minutes of negotiation, according to a Petaluma Police Department Friday press release. A team with Petaluma’s Specialized Assistance for Everyone program, a mobile crisis response team, then arrived and again attempted to negotiate with the man to leave his vehicle to no avail.

Officers were able to enter the RV after nearly an hour of negotiations, leading to a brief standoff within the vehicle, according to the press release.

The man was then arrested and taken to the Sonoma County Jail. He was charged with dumping waste in a public area, disobeying a court order and obstructing or delaying an officer.

Petaluma Animal Control took two dogs found in the man’s RV into temporary custody before the vehicle was towed away.

