Petaluma man arrested for DUI after crash

(KRON) — A Petaluma man was arrested Tuesday night after he crashed his car into two parked cars. Juan Rincon, 26, was arrested for driving under the influence after attempting to escape into a nearby apartment, the Petaluma Police Department said.

The suspect crashed into two cars on the 200 block of Lakeville Circle at about 9:30 p.m. Rincon was found in the apartment.

This is what will replace the JCPenney at Serramonte in Daly City

Police said Rincon appeared to be drunk and took a breathalyzer test that showed a blood alcohol content of .149. That is nearly twice the legal limit of .08.

Rincon was arrested for driving under the influence and hit-and-run.

Drivers who are caught driving drunk often face a financial penalty between $13,000 and $20,000, police said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.