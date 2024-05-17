PETA sends Mayor Adams empathy kit, accuses him of demonizing rats

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — PETA called out Mayor Eric Adams for his alleged “vitriolic rat rhetoric,” and plans to send him an empathy kit advocating for the scurry rodents.

The animal rights organization is rushing a kit to the mayor after he announced his hatred for rats on Wednesday. The empathy kit will offer a guide on how to cultivate compassion and a popular “Rats Have Right” mug.

PETA claims that the answer to the city’s rodent problem is birth control and trash containment.

“Instead of trash-talking rats, Mayor Adams should focus on clearing New York’s streets of the massive heaps of garbage attracting them in the first place,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman.

The inaugural National Rat Summit will be held in September, according to Adams. The summit will include some of the top leaders in extermination to help brainstorm solutions for New York City’s rodent issue.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.

