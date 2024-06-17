PETA renews call for federal probe after second escape of animals from Cedar Point

Cedar Point's resident camels Sampson and Artie decided to take an unauthorized stroll through Frontier Trail.

There is a renewed call for federal investigators to check on the welfare of animals kept at Cedar Point amusement park.

For the second time in less than a week, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees such petting zoos, to investigate Kentucky-based Honey Hill that supplies animals at Cedar Point's Barn Yard.

First mayflies, then camels, now goats loose at Cedar Point. 🪰🐪🐐😂 pic.twitter.com/tzXTQCiFeb — McNeil (@Reflog_18) June 15, 2024

The latest call for an investigation was prompted by the escape of goats from the Barn Yard over Fathers Day weekend.

The goats — like the park's camels Sampson and Artie who escaped a week earlier from the Barn Yard — took a stroll along the park's Frontier Trail much to the surprise of park guests.

Several videos were posted in social media showing stunned parkgoers watching first the camels and then over the weekend the goats after they escaped the fenced in Barn Yard.

"Goats, camels, and human incompetence are all running amok at the Cedar Point amusement park, where it’s only a matter of time before someone is injured or worse during these animals’ attempts to flee from confinement," said PETA Foundation Senior Director of Captive Animal Welfare Debbie Metzler in a statement.

This is the second complaint filed by PETA with the U.S. Department of Agriculture — the first was over the escape of the camels — and both are asking for an investigation into the welfare of animals on display at the amusement park and whether any were injured in the escapes.

Park spokesman Tony Clark said the goats — like the camels — were quickly wrangled up and brought back to their enclosures.

"We have been in contact with Honey Hill Farm, the family-operated farm which operates and staffs The Barnyard, to discuss the incident and the actions that are being taken, including 24-hour surveillance of the area, to ensure the security and well-being of the animals," Clark said.

No park guests were injured in either incident.

Honey Hill, which also supplies animals for similar attractions at other amusement parks including Michigan’s Adventure, Worlds of Fun and Camden Park, had not yet responded publicly to the latest complaint or a request for comment.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: PETA renews call for federal probe of Cedar Point petting zoo