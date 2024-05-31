PETA, parents join forces to protect Cabarrus Co. school after migratory bird nest found in chimney

Efforts to stop the closure and demolition of a Cabarrus County elementary school have gained some avian allies.

“I think it’s just irresponsible to demolish it when there’s a lawsuit that’s pending.”

MORE: Class action lawsuit tied to plans to close Cabarrus County school

A flock of Chimney Swifts have decided to call Beverly Hill Elementary their home for their 2024 nesting season, which is set to last until the fall.

The nest was discovered by parents this week, and hundreds of the small, migratory birds have turned the elementary school chimney into their temporary home.

“The birds will start to kind of form and move around the chimney; they’re usually kind of diving and swarming the chimney.”

Experts explained that the birds will migrate back down to Peru after all of their eggs hatch. They’ll stay in the South American country through the winter before returning for next year’s nesting season.

Photo shows Chimney Swifts quickly returning to nest at Beverly Hills Elementary School.

President of the Beverly Hills Elementary Save Our School (SOS) Association, Lee Shuman, says he was pleasantly surprised to see the species is protected by the Federal Migratory Birds Act.

“That was something we felt needed to be exposed in some way, shape, or form, to the people who are in the process of demolishing the school,” Shuman said.

News of the swiftie’s nest has made it to the North Carolina Wildlife Commission and the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

“The simple, human solution is just to delay the demolishing of the chimney by just a couple of months,” Gemma Vaughn, a captive animal care specialist with PETA, said.

Vaughn says PETA reached out to the Cabarrus County School Superintendent, telling him about the Chimney Swifts’ protected status. She explained that relocating the birds is not an option; they naturally build their nests where they think it’s safest.

Animal experts say this isn’t the first time the small birds have chosen Beverly Hills Elementary as their home.

“I would think that if a thorough study had been done on this facility and what could have been done to renovate it, you would certainly know that the chimney swifts were here,” Vaughn said.

(WATCH BELOW: Families of SouthPark construction fire victims file wrongful death lawsuit)



















