PETA calls for federal probe into escape of camels from petting zoo at Cedar Point

The escape of a pair of adventurous camels from the petting zoo at Cedar Point this week may have been amusing to those who witnessed the spectacle, but it has prompted a call by an animal rights group for a federal investigation.

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture − that oversees such petting zoos − to investigate Kentucky-based Honey Hill that supplies the camels and other animals that call Cedar Point's Barn Yard home.

"No one should be surprised that distressed camels panicked and ran away, hoping to escape a near-constant, chaotic barrage of excessive handling, noisy roller coasters, and screaming parkgoers," said PETA Foundation Senior Director of Captive Animal Welfare Debbie Metzler in a statement. "PETA is calling on federal authorities to hold Honey Hill Farm accountable for failing to protect these frightened animals − and members of the public who were endangered during their attempts to flee."

Cedar Point's resident camels Sampson and Artie decided to take a stroll through Frontier Trail on Tuesday night.

Honey Hill, which also supplies animals for similar attractions at other amusement parks including Michigan’s Adventure, Worlds of Fun and Camden Park, had not yet responded publicly to the complaint or a request for comment.

The farm did post a picture of a pair of camels in jail uniforms with the title "Bad boys, bad boys. Whatcha gonna do" on its Facebook page.

In its formal complaint, PETA is asking federal investigators to visit the park and ensure the camels are in good health and weren't injured in the mishap.

The park's two resident camels − Sampson and Artie − took an unauthorized stroll along Frontier Trail on Tuesday night.

Several videos were posted in social media showing stunned parkgoers watching the pair walk along the Frontier-themed area.

Park officials say the mischievous camels were corralled by workers and no one was hurt during the escape.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: PETA calls for investigation after camels escape at Cedar Point