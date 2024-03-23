PET OF THE WEEK: Meet Patches, a sweet calico cat who loves people

Humane Society of West Alabama:

Patches is a sweet calico adult cat who loves people and is slowly but surely getting better with her current Cat Adoption Center housemates.

She happily follows humans around and politely requests attention, treats and pets, but she can be a bit of a hisser when other cats want in on the action. No physical attacking, but she can be vocal about her preferences. This girl would make an excellent only cat for anyone who wants a relaxed, regal beauty.

If you're interested in Patches or any other animals at the Humane Society of West Alabama, please fill out an adoption application on our website our website, www.humanesocietyofwa.org, email humaneswa@yahoo.com or leave a message at 205-554-0011.

