PET OF THE WEEK: Meet Khaleesi, a girl who is smart and eager to please

Khaleesi is a 2½ -year-old Labrador/Staffordshire Terrier mix who weighs in at just under 70 pounds. This happy and friendly girl does well around people and other dogs. She loves car rides and hikes, playing with toys and being outside.

She's learning all sorts of commands in her foster home and is smart and happy to please. This social girl would be great with families with older children and other pets.

If you're interested in Khaleesi or any other animals at the Humane Society of West Alabama, please fill out an adoption application on our website our website, www.humanesocietyofwa.org, email humaneswa@yahoo.com or leave a message at 205-554-0011.

