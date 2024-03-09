PET OF THE WEEK: Meet Dusty, a marbled tabby kitten who loves cuddling up

Humane Society of West Alabama:

Dusty is a quickly growing kitten who loves exploring as high as she can just as much as she loves cuddling up on somebody's lap and taking a nap.

This classic marbled tabby gets along great with cats that get along with her and should be OK with dogs as long as there are proper introductions. She'd also be fine as an only pet.

If you're interested in Dusty or any other animals at the Humane Society of West Alabama, please fill out an adoption application on our website our website, www.humanesocietyofwa.org, email humaneswa@yahoo.com or leave a message at 205-554-0011.

