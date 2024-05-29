Pet saved during Smith County house fire

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A manufactured home in northeastern Smith County caught on fire Tuesday evening and a pet was saved.

A neighbor reported the fire off of Highway 110 after seeing smoke, officials said.

“We believe it is very early in the investigation, it could have been caused by some of the power outages in the area but we’re still investigating,” Smith County Deputy Fire Marshall Terry Linder said.





According to officials, no one was home at the time of the fire and firefighters from emergency service districts 1 and 2 were able to get a pet out safely.

Across the county, several fires were reported mostly due to storms causing damaged power systems and even lighting,

