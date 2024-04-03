PET SAFETY TIPS: What pet owners need to know before the eclipse

TechCrunch

The European Union and the U.S. expect to announce a cooperation on AI at a meeting of the EU-U.S. Trade and Technology Council (TTC) on Friday, according to a senior commission official who was briefing journalists on background ahead of the confab. The mood music points to growing cooperation between lawmakers on both sides of the Atlantic when it comes to devising strategies to respond to challenges and opportunities posed by powerful AI technologies -- in spite of what remains a very skewed commercial picture where U.S. giants like OpenAI continue to dominate developments in cutting-edge AI. The TTC was set up a few years ago, post-Trump, to provide a forum where EU and U.S. lawmakers could meet to discuss transatlantic cooperation on trade and tech policy issues.