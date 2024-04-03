PET SAFETY TIPS: What pet owners need to know before the eclipse
Do you need special safety glasses to watch the eclipse with your dog? Watch to find out.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
An astrologist weighs in on the 2024 solar eclipse.
A look ahead at living your best life this April, from the total solar eclipse to the rainy day activity you should try.
To find out all the details of watching and recording the total solar eclipse on April 8, read on.
Apple CarPlay or Android Auto can help make any commute more enjoyable. Looking to modernize an older car? Consider upgrading the infotainment system.
The condition causes a vein in the pelvis to get narrow, potentially leading to swelling and even life-threatening blood clots.
Score the stylish layering piece that over 41,000 Amazon shoppers adore.
Full Glass Wine, a brand acquisition management startup that specializes in acquiring wine marketplaces, has raised a $14 million Series A round to continue acquiring DTC (direct-to-consumer) wine marketplaces, aiming to lead the DTC wine market. Full Glass Wine recently acquired Bright Cellars, a subscription-based wine service provider in Wisconsin, for an undisclosed price. Previous acquisitions include Winc, a DTC wine platform that offers personalized recommendations and a subscription service, in June 2023; and Wine Insiders, a marketplace that curates a selection of high-quality wines from around the world at accessible prices, in October 2023.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill goes through the biggest NBA stories from last night and explains why he’s concerned about Steph Curry, looking at Luka Doncic as a possible MVP winner, and why he finds the Cavaliers so interesting.
How's a BOGO bargain on Samsung TVs sound? Other brands on sale include Apple, iRobot, Rubbermaid and Cuisinart.
TikTokers are highlighting migraine masks as effective relief for severe headaches.
The European Union and the U.S. expect to announce a cooperation on AI at a meeting of the EU-U.S. Trade and Technology Council (TTC) on Friday, according to a senior commission official who was briefing journalists on background ahead of the confab. The mood music points to growing cooperation between lawmakers on both sides of the Atlantic when it comes to devising strategies to respond to challenges and opportunities posed by powerful AI technologies -- in spite of what remains a very skewed commercial picture where U.S. giants like OpenAI continue to dominate developments in cutting-edge AI. The TTC was set up a few years ago, post-Trump, to provide a forum where EU and U.S. lawmakers could meet to discuss transatlantic cooperation on trade and tech policy issues.
It's a no-brainer in a tech-heavy household, plus it has built-in surge protection to keep your gadgets safe.
Smelley was stranded miles from shore in the Gulf of Mexico for nearly 12 hours before he was rescued.
Your phone's camera is probably the one you'll use the most on a regular basis. These are the best camera phones you can buy right now.
George Carlin's estate sued Dudesy over a comedy special that used a facsimile of the late comedian created by training an AI algorithm on his work.
X has named a new head of safety nearly a year after the last executive in the position resigned.
LSU's win over Iowa in last year's NCAA title game was the previous record holder.
The Indian government has finally resolved a years-long cybersecurity issue that exposed reams of sensitive data about its citizens. A security researcher exclusively told TechCrunch he found at least hundreds of documents containing citizens' personal information — including Aadhaar numbers, COVID-19 vaccination data, and passport details — spilling online for anyone to access. At fault was the Indian government's cloud service, dubbed S3WaaS, which is billed as a "secure and scalable" system for building and hosting Indian government websites.