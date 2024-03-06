Pet project: Forest Hills Elementary students learn about service dogs

Mar. 6—SIDMAN, Pa. — Forest Hills Elementary fourth-graders were introduced to not only Miss Wheelchair Pennsylvania 2021 Jessica Gardner Tuesday, but also to her service dog Ford.

The students read a book about service animals recently and, as part of Read Across America Week, fourth-grade teacher Kaitlyn Leach invited Gardner to read and chat with the youngsters.

"We wanted to give them the opportunity to see it in person," Leach said about service animals.

Gardner, of Richland Township, was more than happy to oblige.

"This is my passion," Gardner said. "I love teaching kids about service dogs."

Gardner has cerebral palsy and is a wheelchair user.

Ford acts as another set of arms for her, she told the students, helping with daily tasks, such as getting a drink from the refrigerator, picking up her keys and opening doors.

Gardner read "Rescue and Jessica: A Life-Changing Friendship" — a story about an amputee and her service dog — spoke to the students about her cerebral palsy, daily life and demonstrated Ford's skills.

"The list goes on and on, what he can do," Gardner said.

The guest speaker also provided some important rules to the students.

She taught them that they should never pet, distract or interact with a service dog; when the animal is wearing a vest that means it's working; and the best route is to just ignore a service animal.

Gardner also spoke about how long Ford was trained, the career of a service animal trainer and her experience growing up with cerebral palsy.

"I didn't like that I was different," she said. "I didn't like that I stood out."

But Gardner told the fourth-graders that she learned to embrace her life and encouraged them to be proud of who they are.

At the end of the presentation, Gardner answered questions from the children, such as how old Ford is — 9 years old — and how long she's had her service dog — seven years.

Leach was impressed with the presentation and how well-behaved the students were.

"They loved it," she said.

In addition to hosting guest readers, the entryway to Forest Hills Elementary was again decorated for Read Across America Week. This year's theme was "Under the Sea."

Volunteers stayed late Friday to get the hall ready and came in Saturday to provide the finishing touches.

"They walked in on Monday morning, and they're not really anticipating anything and they are transported," Principal Kristin Wilson said.

Jellyfish made by the students hung from the ceiling, a giant octopus greeted students below the staircase, blue plastic representing water lined the walls with sea creature decorations and multi-color coral pods were placed on the floor.

Wilson said three teachers — Cassie Layman, Carissa Sinosky and Denae Fogle — led the decorating, with help from other educators, school board President Galen George and others.

She added that everyone always looks forward to the decorations.

"They amaze us every year," Wilson said.