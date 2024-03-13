"I have a pet pigeon - it lives in my apartment and kisses and cuddles me"
A woman has a pet pigeon who lives in her apartment and loves to kiss and cuddle her. Aleksandra Bezrukova, 25, discovered a pair of eggs which hatched baby pigeons - known as squabs - on her balcony and she fell in love. After they grew up and flew away, Aleksandra became determined to raise a pigeon of her own. After finding a pet pigeon that needed re-homing she took the bird in and named her Coco. Coco has been living in Aleksandra's apartment with her husband, Alexandre Pastemps, 29, a crypto trader, since October.