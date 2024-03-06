Is this your pet? Pics of more stolen animals found in Queens houses of horrors released

Several of the starving dogs and cats found by police raiding a squalid Queens home earlier this week are believed to be stolen — and cops are hoping to reunite the pinched pets with their owners.

The NYPD has released additional pictures showing more the 13 animals found abused and malnourished when cops executed a search warrant at the Beach 44th St. home near Norton Drive in the Rockaways about 6 a.m. Monday.

“One of the dogs found was confirmed stolen during a burglary in the 75th Precinct (in Brooklyn),” the NYPD said. Investigators are trying to determine the proper ownership of the rest of the animals.

Members of the NYPD’s Grand Larceny Squad searching the home for stolen goods and drugs found the 11 starving, emaciated dogs and two malnourished cats. They also uncovered quantities of heroin and fentanyl along with stolen tools and DJ equipment.

The animals were found in “deplorable conditions” and given to the ASPCA for treatment.

The dogs, several of them pit bulls, were found in cages, their ribs showing through their skin, cops said.

“Many of the animals were underweight, dehydrated and had dirty hair coats,” an ASPCA spokesman said. “Veterinary and behavior experts are conducting forensic exams and providing them with much-needed medical care and behavioral treatment and enrichment.”

The NYPD’s Animal Cruelty Squad is investigating.

Homeowner Cory Elder, 43, was arrested on a slew of charges including drug possession, possession of stolen property and animal neglect. His arraignment in Queens Criminal Court was pending Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding the animals is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.