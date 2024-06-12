Pet miniature pigs don't get a recommendation from Augusta Planning Commission

VERONA – Arielle and Nat Carroll weren’t able to have children for over 10 years.

While living in Arizona, the couple instead turned to animal rescue and rehabilitation. Over the years, they took on four dogs, two chickens, a few tortoises, and one miniature potbelly pig named Circe.

“Before she was surrendered to us, Circe had been underfed and mistreated,” Arielle explained. “However, now that she is a well-fed potbelly pig, she is still a completely different animal in comparison to a commercial hog.”

Her name comes from the Odyssey, Nat explained, from “the sea witch who turns all of the sailors into pigs.”

The couple, and their rescued animals, eventually moved to a residentially-zoned area of Augusta County. Just over 14 months ago, their son was born.

The Carrolls found themselves presenting their, and Circe’s, case to the Augusta County Planning Commission on Tuesday night. The board acts as advisors to the Augusta County Board of Supervisors, deciding to recommend ordinance changes or special use permits.

Arielle and Nat Carroll make their case for Circe the minipig.

The planning commission was considering a recommendation, or not, for two ordinances acting in unison to allow “companion pigs in single-family residences.” Arielle told The News Leader someone anonymously reported Circe to the county, part of why they came to present their case to the board.

Companion pigs are a specific type of miniature pig including pot-bellied pigs, Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs, Juliana pigs, or veterinarian-certified similar breeds.

“When people think of domestic pigs, they often envision large animals weighing between 300-700 pounds,” said Nat Carroll. “These massive creatures are indeed challenging to accommodate in an everyday home setting. In stark contrast, minipigs are significantly smaller. Our minipig, Circe, weighs roughly 125 pounds and has always lived comfortably indoors with us, becoming a beloved member of our family.”

Arielle and Nat Carroll make their case for Circe the minipig.

The planning commission was not persuaded.

“I have an issue with these companion pigs as you call them,” said Boardmember Larry Howdyshell. “We've got one request out of how many, seventy-something-thousand people in the county. If we open the door for this, what's next? It'll be companion small horses or whatever.”

Howdyshell noted the Carrolls adopted their pig, “You probably rescued this because somebody didn't want it. It creates a problem for our animal shelters. I don't feel we need to go in this direction.”

“A majority of the county is in ag, so there's very few places that residential would apply,” said Carolyn Bragg, who serves as both a member of the planning commission and as a supervisor. “I do not feel that the pigs should be in a residential area, so I'm really not supportive of adding this to our definitions.”

Between the two ordinance public hearings, both Carrolls and one other Augusta County resident spoke. The resident, Tammy Lockridge, was opposed to miniature pigs, saying her family intentionally moved out of the agriculture districts.

“We've passed on certain households we looked at behind because they were in farm country or near chicken farms,” Lockridge said. “Everybody has a right for that, so we made a choice to live where we are, to be away from that.”

The board voted six to one against recommending both ordinance changes to the Augusta County Board of Supervisors.

The sole dissenting vote was Boardmember Kyle Leonard. Leonard explained he’s spent time around the miniature pigs and compared them to dogs, “It's not so much about the animal, it's about the owner. They're bad dog owners too, and they cause problems in communities.” If he could set policy, he would allow “just one pig in the ordinance, if I had my choice. I don't think that it would be an issue.”

“As far as having a companion pig as a pet, I think it's a wonderful thing,” said Leonard just before the second vote. “I commend them for rescuing that one, but I don't share the same sentiments as the rest of the commission.”

Boardmembers Larry Howdyshell (left) and Kyle Leonard (right).

The Carrolls spoke with The News Leader after the meeting.

“It's really heartbreaking because I don't think they realize that, to follow the ordinance right now, we need five acres of land,” Nathan told The News Leader. “A house on five acres of land is over three quarters of a million dollars right now. So essentially it's a half a million-dollar hit for us to keep our pig if we want to stay in Augusta County.”

Carroll noted they were already looking at moving to accommodate county code on rescue animals. They have rescued four dogs, two chickens, a couple of tortoises, and Circe. However, should the ordinance be denied by the supervisors, keeping Circe alone would require selling their home and moving to an agriculture-zoned district.

Arielle noted they are not the only miniature pig owners in the county, “We’ve tried to come forward, and comply with the county, and talk through it, and I don't feel like that was a very reasonable conversation. I don’t feel like we’re a unique case.”

The ordinances next go to the Augusta County Board of Supervisors.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Pet miniature pigs don't get a recommendation from Augusta Planning Commission