Pesticide bill is about preserving Iowa farmers' access to American-made crop protection

I was proud to join my Iowa Senate colleagues in passing Senate File 2412 this legislative session. As a farmer, I know how important glyphosate is to raising crops. This legislation protects the future of domestically produced crop protection products, like Roundup, and ensures Iowa farmers have the tools they need to feed our growing population.

Unfortunately, out-of-state special interests and the litigation industry have been pushing false claims about this bill.

For 50 years, health regulators around the world have repeatedly concluded that glyphosate products can be used safely. And yet, the litigation industry continues to bring lawsuits against the product and the company Bayer.

Senate File 2412 would simply ensure that any pesticide registered with the EPA — and sold under a label consistent with the EPA’s own determinations — is sufficient to satisfy requirements for health and safety warnings. It does not preclude anyone from suing pesticide manufacturers. It only affects the health and safety warning labels that already have an extensive regulatory process in place.

Glyphosate-based herbicides are farmers’ best tools to protect their yields. Many farmers already operate on paper-thin margins. Without access to the proper tools, these margins would be pushed to their breaking point, causing family farms to suffer, saddling consumers with even higher grocery bills.

Farmers of all stripes have stepped up to support this legislation. Among my constituents and those of my colleagues, there has been a robust response to protecting both Iowa farmers and our food supply. This bill is about protecting the best interests of Iowans and setting our agricultural industry up for success.

No state relies on products like Roundup more than Iowa. As America’s breadbasket, Iowa farms are the lifeblood of our economy. Agriculture contributes over $20 billion each year to our state’s economy. More than 60% of all corn acres and 73% of all soybean acres in the Hawkeye State rely on glyphosate for crop protection. These products save our farmers $612 million in costs annually. If we don’t act, farmers could lose access to this vital crop protection agent, resulting in lower crop yields that could jeopardize farmers’ ability to stay in business.

But it’s not just farmers who rely on glyphosate. The employment of hundreds of Iowans depends on glyphosate production. The Iowa facility in Muscatine produces 70% of the Roundup supply in North America. These jobs have been a part of our economy for decades and provide good-paying positions to hundreds of hard-working Iowans.

As legislators, it’s our job to put the best interests of our state first. As the backbone of our economy, farmers must be protected. Access to American-made crop protection gives farmers the tools they need to keep crop yields high and prevents them from having to rely on foreign countries for supply.

I urge my House colleagues to follow the lead of the Iowa Senate and pass Senate File 2412. This bill is a common-sense piece of legislation that will support and protect Iowa’s economy, farmers, and families for the long term.

Jeff Edler is a state senator representing Marshall County and portions of Story County. He is chair of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa farmers need access to Roundup, other US-made crop protection