Pesky potholes on 210 Freeway near Pasadena cause several flat tires
Did you happen to hit several pesky potholes while driving on the 210 Freeway in the Pasadena area on Sunday? Well, they caused some trouble for some drivers.
Did you happen to hit several pesky potholes while driving on the 210 Freeway in the Pasadena area on Sunday? Well, they caused some trouble for some drivers.
The Thunder, who hold a slight lead in the Western Conference, are finally headed back to the playoffs.
Caitlin. Angel. JuJu. Paige. Monday could be one of the most monumental moments in women’s basketball history — to the point where it's almost a shame the matchups are happening so early in the tournament.
The Rockets, who are in the midst of an incredible postseason push, just lost their first game since March 6.
The Wolfpack have won nine consecutive elimination games.
After being picked to finish 10th in the Pac-12, the Beavers blew away expectations by making a run to the Elite Eight and competing with No. 1 South Carolina to the end.
Edey and Knecht put on an all-time show with a Final Four berth at stake.
A 1984 Honda Accord LX sedan, the second generation of Accord, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
“Probably won’t hit me until after the Final Four is over, because I’m going to enjoy it tonight and we’ve got to figure out how to beat UConn.”
Minnesota State won both the men’s and women’s Division II national championships this spring, something that hasn't happened in 40 years.
With stocks off to their best start in five years, many strategists on Wall Street still make a case for the S&P 500 to keep chugging higher.
Julio Cervantes, one of eight construction workers who were plunged into the Patapsco River when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday morning, did not know how to swim, according to his wife.
Follow along for live updates after a container ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
Oak Ridge National Laboratory demonstrates 100-kW wireless charging with a 'polyphase' coil system, unlocking a potential 350 miles per hour of charging.
Chourio signed an $82 million contract before making his MLB debut.
Former President Donald Trump and several of his co-defendants charged in the Georgia election interference case submit an application to appeal Judge Scott McAfee’s ruling allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to continue to prosecute them.
Dazzled by the promise of innovation, regulators rolled over or signed a deal with the devil. It's everyone else who's paying the cost.
Warm weather smoothies await. This powerful multitasker can whip up frozen drinks, knead dough and more.
Is it OK for teams like the Yankees to post about sports betting?
A 2012 Fiat 500 in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Fifteen years after it was created, the messaging app runs the world.