Pesky Clouds for the Solar Eclipse Monday
Get ready; we're in for more active weather with rounds of showers and t-storms this week.
Microsoft has announced a new London hub for its recently unveiled consumer AI division. It will be fronted by Jordan Hoffmann, an AI scientist and engineer Microsoft recently picked up from high-profile AI startup Inflection AI, which Microsoft invested in last year. The news comes some three weeks after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella unveiled a new consumer AI division headed up by Inflection AI's founders, which include Mustafa Suleyman -- co-founder of Deepmind, the AI company Google acquired in 2014.
Avendus, India's leading investment bank for venture deals, is looking to raise about $300 million for its private equity unit, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The Mumbai-based firm, backed by U.S. private equity giant KKR, has established itself as the top financial advisor in India, working with popular growth-stage startups including Zepto, LensKart, XpressBees, CaratLane, and Atomberg on their funding rounds last year. With its third private equity fund, Avendus plans to write larger checks more frequently, one of the sources said.
March Madness comes to an end this Monday with the men's final game.
After his second start this spring, Ronel Blanco has officially recorded the best start to a season in at least 63 years.
The Gamecocks are young and struggled often this season despite their perfect record. It took everything Staley had as a coach to pull the pieces together and take them on a championship run.
Clark broke all kinds of records and took Iowa further than it'd ever been before. Her impact on the game, though, extends well beyond the lines — regardless of how her college career ended.
Sweat was the Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year in 2023.
NASA announced this week that it’s chosen Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost and Venturi Astrolab to develop their lunar terrain vehicles (LTV) in a feasibility study over the next year. One will eventually be chosen for a demonstration mission.
This week, we’re looking at just how many fintech companies made it into Y Combinator’s Winter 2024 cohort, how much funding slid in the first quarter, and more! Y Combinator held demo days for its Winter Cohort this week. Of the 260 companies in the latest cohort, nearly 30 of them, or 8%, were classified as fintech.
Under the new paid Target Circle 360 membership, shoppers will be able to benefit from same-day delivery and other perks starting April 7.
The Fed chairman went out of his way to make it clear this week that the Fed is free from personal or political bias as he continues to navigate a red-hot political year.
The start of first quarter earnings season and a reading on inflation greet investors as the interest rate cut debate rolls on.
Famed startup accelerator Y Combinator had its Demo Days, and the venture desk took it all in with an appropriately skeptical eye. Also this week, Microsoft and Quantinuum, a quantum computing startup, made a scientific breakthrough -- or so they claim.
Former Geek Squad workers who lost their jobs this week told 404 Media that Best Buy is conducting mass layoffs, though no numbers have yet been confirmed. Many have posted on Reddit to say they're "going sleeper."
