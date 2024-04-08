Pesky Clouds for the Solar Eclipse Monday

TechCrunch

Avendus, India's leading investment bank for venture deals, is looking to raise about $300 million for its private equity unit, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The Mumbai-based firm, backed by U.S. private equity giant KKR, has established itself as the top financial advisor in India, working with popular growth-stage startups including Zepto, LensKart, XpressBees, CaratLane, and Atomberg on their funding rounds last year. With its third private equity fund, Avendus plans to write larger checks more frequently, one of the sources said.