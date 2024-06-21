Peruvian national pleads guilty in wallet stealing scheme that targeted Trader Joe’s, TJ Maxx in CT

A Peruvian citizen living in Queens, New York has pleaded guilty to his role in an identity theft scheme that targeted stores in Connecticut.

Angel Eugenio Bances Chaponan, 60, appeared in federal court in Bridgeport on Thursday and pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft for allegedly using a distraction scheme to steal people’s wallets from stores like Trader Joe’s and TJ Maxx, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

An investigation by local law enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Investigation found that Bances Chaponan and others rented vehicles and drove throughout the United States as part of an alleged scheme to steal people’s credit and debit cards from their wallets. Court records show the thefts occurred at grocery and retail stores in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Virginia and other states.

Officials allege that the thieves used the stolen cards to buy electronics. Records show that Bances Chaponan used a stolen credit card to purchase a MacBook for nearly $3,000 and an iPad Pro for more than $1,000.

He was arrested shortly after making the purchases and has been detained since, officials said.

Bances Chaponan faces a mandatory term of two years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 12, according to officials.