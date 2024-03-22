Peru Community Church worship returns to Sanctuary

Mar. 22—PERU — The Peru Community Church's Sunday worship service returns at 9 a.m. in the Sanctuary of the historic stone church, located at 12 Elm Street, on Sunday, March 24 for Palm/Passion Sunday and continuing each Sunday going forward.

The Rev. Peggi Eller is pastor of The Peru Community Church. During the cold winter months, the congregation worshipped in the church's Fellowship Center Chapel across Elm Street from the church building. Also on Sunday, the church's annual Palm Sunday Brunch returns, serving from 8:15 a.m. to noon in the Fellowship Center.

All-you-can-eat pancakes, maple syrup, bacon, apple compote and beverages will tempt tastebuds for only $10 adult, $5 child (ages 5-11), and free for under 5. Join with friends to eat in the spacious hall. Or take-out available for $10.

Holy Week services are scheduled as follows: — Thursday, March 28 at 7 p.m. — Maundy Thursday Service with Communion, in the Chapel, Fellowship Center, 13 Elm St. — Friday, March 29 from noon to 8 p.m. — Good Friday Stations of the Cross Experience, also in the Chapel. — On Easter Sunday, March 31, Sunrise Worship at Lake Champlain is at 6:30 a.m. at the Peru Dock Boat Launch, 3930 Route 9, Plattsburgh. Dress for the weather at sunrise. — Easter Worship Service in the Sanctuary is at 9 a.m., in-person and via Zoom.

A United Methodist/Presbyterian (USA) federation, the Peru Community Church has served Peru and the surrounding communities for more than 200 years. All are welcome. For more information, please call the church office, 518-643-8641.